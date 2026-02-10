Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: DGCA Begins Special Safety Audit of Non-Scheduled Operators

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has started a special safety audit of non-scheduled flight operators, including VSR Ventures, following the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in January. The Learjet crash is being probed Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that, consequent to the accident of VSR Ventures' Learjet 45 aircraft VT-SSK on January 28, it has ordered a special safety audit of non-scheduled operators in a phased manner.

The audit commenced on February 4, the regulator said in a post on X.

The special safety audit of VSR Ventures and 14 other non-scheduled operators was ordered on February 2. The special safety audit will continue until February 25 for 14 non-scheduled operators.

DGCA shared the orders on X hours after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash that killed his uncle Ajit Pawar last month, and demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.