Ajit Pawar Opposes Maharashtra government’s Plan To Cut Trees For Kumbh

Mumbai: Differences within the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners over the proposed tree-cutting in Nashik for the upcoming Kumbh Mela have come to the fore with the deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar opposing the State Government’s plans to remove over 1,800 trees for the construction of a Sadhugram.

Pawar said that maintaining environmental balance is equally important along with development. His stand is in stark contrast to the insistence of the State Government on felling the trees.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has planned to cut down more than 1,800 trees in the Tapovan area in Nashik to build a ‘Sadhu Gram’ for the visiting Sadhus ahead of Kumbh Mela which will begin in October 2026. However, its plans are met with stiff resistance from the environmentalists and opposition parties. Actor Sayaji Shinde, a member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is part of the ruling coalition, is leading the protests against the removal of trees.

Ajit Pawar has supported Shinde’s stand against deforestation. He said, “If trees survive, the next generation will survive. Along with development, maintaining environmental balance is equally important.”

The stand taken by Sayaji Shinde on the issue was “in the larger interest of environmental protection,” Pawar said, stressing that development should not come at the cost of ecological balance.

“Maintaining a balance between development and the environment is the need of the hour. We must remember that only if we protect the environment will the next generation remain safe,” the NCP chief said.

The deputy CM further said the issue of tree cutting in Tapovan must be resolved amicably while ensuring that environmental concerns are not overlooked.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defended the felling of trees assuring only unnecessary trees will be removed. While comparing the Nashik Kumbh with the Prayagraj Kumbh — where the religious event was held on 15,000 hectares — the CM said in Nashik only 350 acres are available for Sadhugram.

“The Kumbh Mela is our ancient and eternal tradition and it strengthens our bond with nature. There will be no unnecessary cutting of trees in Tapovan - only those absolutely required will be removed,” Fadnavis said.

“None of us believes that trees should be cut. But one thing must be noted, Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela takes place, has 15,000 hectares of space. Our Kumbh Mela in Nashik, where the Sadhugram has been held for centuries, has only 300 to 350 acres of space,” he stated.

The State Government is striving to find a way to cut the minimum number of trees possible and focus on how the trees that are cut can be replanted or translocated, Fadnavis added.