Ajit Pawar: No Role in Son's Rs 300 cr Land Deal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday denied any involvement in an alleged Rs 300-crore Pune land deal linked to his son Parth Pawar, after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an official probe into the matter. Pawar said he had “nothing to do with the transaction” and supported the investigation, stating that he had never instructed any officer to extend benefits to his relatives.

“I am not even remotely connected to this land deal,” Pawar told reporters. “Three or four months ago, I heard some things were going on, and I had clearly said that I would not tolerate any such wrongdoing. The chief minister has every right to investigate, and I welcome his decision.”

The controversy surfaced after RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar claimed on social media that a 40-acre government-owned land parcel in Pune’s Mundhwa area was sold to a firm allegedly linked to Parth Pawar for about Rs 300 crore, with a stamp duty of only Rs 500, leading to a revenue loss of Rs 21 crore to the state.

Fadnavis said the issue appeared “prima facie serious” and directed departments to furnish full details. He also formed an inquiry committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Following the uproar, the government suspended a tehsildar and a sub-registrar involved in the deal. Officials said the land, classified as Mahar watan property belonging to the Scheduled Caste Mahar community, cannot be sold without prior state approval.

Opposition leaders, including Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Ambadas Danve, alleged that the deal violated legal procedures and sought a judicial probe. Wadettiwar claimed the file related to the deal “moved at rocket speed” through departments, while Danve said the company’s capital was just Rs 1 lakh despite handling land worth Rs 1,800 crore.

Industries Minister Uday Samant, however, denied reports of any waiver or concession, saying his department had not approved stamp duty exemptions under the IT policy. “Issuing a Letter of Intent does not mean financial benefits were granted,” he clarified.

As the inquiry begins, both the government and the Opposition are bracing for a political storm ahead of the upcoming state elections.