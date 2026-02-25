Ajit Pawar Crash Fallout: DGCA Grounds Four Learjets of VSR Ventures After Audit

New Delhi: The Director-General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday directed the grounding of four aircraft of VSR Ventures, whose Learjet45 aircraft had crashed at Baramati last month, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28.

The DGCA action reportedly followed the discovery of several compliance lapses. Ajit Pawar’s extended family has alleged a conspiracy behind the crash, and sought a CBI inquiry. The Aviation Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report into the crash is due by February 28, a month of the crash.

Following the crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying Ajit Pawar, the DGCA had ordered a special safety audit of VSR Ventures.

The multi-disciplinary audit team observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations, the regulator said in a statement.

“In view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures, it is decided to initiate the corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored,” it said.

Further, DGCA said deficiency reporting forms have been issued to VSR Ventures in the areas concerned to submit root cause analysis on the non-compliances. The submissions would be assessed by the watchdog before the next course of action.