Ajit Pawar Clarifies on Solapur Police Row, Denies Interference

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday issued a clarification after a video of his interaction with an IPS in Solapur went viral on social media. The clips had triggered speculation that the senior NCP leader was attempting to interfere in police functioning.

In a statement, Pawar said his actions were guided by the need to maintain peace at the spot and prevent escalation. “My intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further,” he said.

Reiterating his respect for the police, Pawar praised the service of officers, particularly women personnel, for their courage and dedication. “I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction,” he noted.

The Deputy CM underlined that he values the rule of law above everything else and remains committed to transparent governance. He also assured that illegal activities, including sand mining, would be dealt with “strictly as per the law.”

Pawar’s clarification comes amid rising debates over political interference in law enforcement, with the Opposition questioning the role of leaders in sensitive policing matters.