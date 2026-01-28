Ajit Pawar: Architect of Maharashtra’s Fiscal Policy

Veteran Maharashtra leader and deputy Chief Minister, died in a plane crash near Baramati, Pune



Ajit Anantrao Pawar, one of Maharashtra’s most influential political figures and the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28, 2026, when the aircraft he was travelling in crashed near Baramati in Pune district during an attempted landing. He was 66 years old.

The small aircraft, reportedly attempting an emergency landing at the Baramati airfield, lost control and crashed, killing Pawar and several others aboard. The crash marks a tragic event in Maharashtra’s political history and has prompted widespread grief across the state.

Born on July 22, 1959, in Deolali Pravara in the then Bombay State, Pawar came from a family deeply rooted in public service. Over four decades, he built a formidable reputation as a skilled administrator and strategist within the Nationalist Congress Party, serving multiple terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and shaping fiscal policy as the state’s Finance Minister. His command of budgets and economic planning made him a central figure in managing Maharashtra’s finances, earning respect across party lines for his analytical abilities and political acumen.



Pawar’s political career was marked by both loyalty to his party’s vision and his ability to navigate the state’s often complex coalition politics. His strategic leadership helped steer key legislative battles and brought him repeatedly to roles of high responsibility, including significant stints as Finance and Planning Minister and as Deputy Chief Minister.



Colleagues and rivals alike recognised his deep understanding of governance and his commitment to Maharashtra’s development. Throughout his tenure in public office, Pawar championed infrastructure projects, rural development initiatives, and policies aimed at economic stability. His loss has been mourned by political leaders, civil society, and the public throughout the state.



Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. Details continue to emerge as emergency response teams and aviation authorities work to determine the exact circumstances leading to the aircraft’s fatal descent near the Baramati runway.



Ajit Pawar is survived by his family and a political legacy that reshaped the fiscal contours of India’s most populous state. His sudden passing marks a significant moment of loss for Maharashtra and for Indian public life.