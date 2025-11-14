Ajit Pawar Addicted To Power; Will Not Exit Mahayuti: Congress

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said that deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar will not withdraw from the government as he cannot survive without power. He alleged that while internal disputes within the state’s “triple-engine” government have peaked, the constituent parties remain united for the sake of power.

Calling Ajit Pawar “servile to power”, the Congress leader said, “He will not exit the alliance as he cannot live without power.”

Mr. Sapkal claimed that all three parties in the ruling alliance — BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sea and Ajit Pawar’s NCP — are not comfortable with each other. “But they are ready to do anything and whatever it takes for power,” he said.

A two-day meeting of the Congress State Election Committee concluded at Tilak Bhavan, which was also attended by several prominent party leaders including Legislature Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Legislative Council Group Leader Satej alias Bunty Patil. Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Sapkal said, “The process of finalising candidates for the upcoming Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections was completed during the two-day session of the State Election Committee. Candidacies were determined after consulting with local leadership.”

Regarding the party’s decision to form pre-poll alliances, Mr. Sapkal further stated that the political equations in every district are different and alliances have been formed at the local level after discussions with like-minded parties. “In some districts, alliances have been formed with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Peasants and Workers Party, Farmers’ organisations, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha,” he said.

Clarifying the party’s position regarding a potential alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the Congress leader asserted that no proposal to form an alliance with the Raj Thackeray’s party has been received from any district.