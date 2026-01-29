Ajit Pawar: A Grassroots Strongman Who Remained Chief Minister-in-Waiting

Mumbai: Affectionately known as ‘Dada’ (elder brother) in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar was known for his political acumen and was a grassroot leader.

After entering Maharashtra politics under his talismanic uncle Sharad Pawar’s leadership, Ajit Pawar gradually carved a niche for himself and established himself as one of the top leaders of the state.

Ajit was born to Sharad’s elder brother Anantrao Pawar on July 22, 1959. He was elected chairman of the Pune District Cooperative Bank in 1991. That same year, he entered electoral politics by winning a Lok Sabha seat from Baramati, a Pawar family stronghold. As the senior Pawar decided to go to Delhi at the national level, Ajit became an MLA from Baramati, from where he never lost an election afterwards.

Ajit Pawar quickly rose through the ranks of NCP as he was always seen as the political heir of his uncle. He was blunt and practical in his approach, which earned him both loyal supporters and vocal critics. What stood out most was his firm decision making and an absolute command over governance and local political networks.

However, Ajit always remained ‘Chief Minister in waiting,’ as he was never able to ascend to the top position in the State. He was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, having served in the position for six terms. He came close to becoming the CM when the NCP won more seats in the Vidhan Sabha elections but ceded the seat to its ally the Congress party for more ministerial posts.

Ajit first raised a rebellion against his uncle in 2019, when in an early morning coup, he had joined Devendra Fadnavis to take the oath as deputy CM. However, Sharad Pawar quickly reclaimed control of the party and helped his MVA allies form the government.

Things finally came to a head four years later in 2023, when Ajit Pawar split his uncle’s NCP party and joined the Mahayuti government led by the BJP. He also claimed the name and electoral symbol of NCP as his own.

Ajit’s long career was marred by many serious allegations of graft and political overreach and controversies. The BJP alleged that he was involved in a ₹70,000- crore irrigation scam linked to projects when he held portfolios in earlier governments. There were also allegations about irregularities in the Maharashtra State Central Co-operative Bank and misappropriation in cooperative sugar factories, though he came unscathed.