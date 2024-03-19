Ajaypuram tribals seek completion of drinking water project

Despite several pleas, the officials have not been able to complete the drinking water supply project so far. A borewell was dug up two years ago and a water tank too was constructed eight months ago, but the pipeline work has not been completed.

Tribals wanted officials to supply of water through taps to every household in Ajaypuram village where a population of 130 live.



Pangi Ajay Kumar, who led the protest, “We demand the officials to immediately complete the project and ensure tribals of a safe drinking water during the hot summer.” says Vantala Dashanti, a protester.