Ajanta-Ellora Recognized as Hubs of Indian Philosophy, Creativity: UNESCO Official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora stand as dynamic Indian repositories of philosophy, creativity, and shared human endeavour with their legacy reminding everyone of what humanity can achieve together, a top UNESCO official has said.

Speaking here at the three-day AIKYAM 2025, an event held to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Dr Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, said these sites, in a rapidly changing world, call on everybody to renew their commitment to dialogue, cooperation and collective action.