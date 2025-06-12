Aircraft Wheels And Collapsed Walls: Medical College Left in Ruins After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Hyderabad: Strewn utensils, steel plates on lunch tables, broken walls and plane wheels riddled with dust inside the building. These were the scenes at the doctors’ hostel of BJ Medical College after Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed on Thursday afternoon.

The plane’s rear wheels and tail section on top floor piercing from the slab and damaged walls in the kitchen and dining hall showed the damage caused to the hostel in the college. The rice bags and food stocks stored in the kitchen were also damaged.

The food in the plates seen on the dining tables indicated that a large number of students were having lunch when the incident occurred. The smoke that engulfed the hostel building when the plane crashed became the task of students to escape after the incident.

A close look at the crash site showed that the hostel building bore the maximum brunt with fire-fighters dousing the flames relentlessly. Trees near the building became parched due to the impact of fire that broke out during the crash incident.

The task of fire-fighters became difficult because of thick smoke billowing out of the building.