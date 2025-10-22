Air India’s Mumbai-Newark Flight Returns Mid-Air Over Suspected Technical Issue

Air India flight AI191 from Mumbai to Newark made a precautionary return to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday after the crew detected a suspected technical issue mid-air.

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed safely, and technical teams are conducting detailed inspections to ensure the aircraft’s airworthiness, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

Due to the incident, both AI191 and its return leg AI144 from Newark to Mumbai were cancelled. Air India said all affected passengers in Mumbai were provided with hotel accommodation and rebooked on alternative Air India or partner flights.

Earlier this week, a similar precautionary return occurred involving an Air India Express Boeing 737 Max 8 operating between Guwahati and Dibrugarh. Flight IX-1186, which took off from Guwahati at 12:20 pm on Monday, returned shortly before landing after pilots detected an avionics issue linked to one of the wings. The aircraft resumed its journey after engineers resolved the issue, landing safely in Dibrugarh at 6:20 pm.

An airline official said both incidents were handled “with complete adherence to safety protocols,” ensuring no harm to passengers or crew.