Air India to Operate 58 Flights to & from West Asia: Check Routes

Mumbai: Full-service carrier Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express have said they will together operate a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on Wednesday. Amid the escalating conflict in the region involving the US, Israel, and Iran, airlines are operating services in a calibrated manner as there are airspace restrictions and closures.

The two carriers will continue to operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 11, Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.

While Air India will operate eight flights to and from Jeddah, Air India Express will be operating 14 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Air India will operate one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, and Air India Express will operate a round-trip each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah on Wednesday.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including a round-trip each from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli, and two round-trips from Kochi.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would also operate a total of 36 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the respective point of departure at the time, it said. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities, it added.