Air India Flight collides with tug tractor at Pune Airport
Hyderabad: Air India flight had a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway on May 16 at Pune airport. The incident took place when around 180 passengers were the on-board a Delhi bound flight.
“The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe," an airport official told ANI.
No injuries were reported, passengers were deplaned and arrangements were made for an alternative flight, whereas the aircraft had some damages.
According to reports, the tug truck struck the plane during the taxiing process. The tug truck is used for manoeuvring the aircraft on the ground.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an enquiry with regard to the collision of the aircraft.
