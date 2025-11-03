Air India Flight Makes Precautionary Landing in Mongolia

New Delhi: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata made a precautionary landing in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar on Monday after the flight crew suspected a technical issue mid-air.

“Flight AI174 of November 2, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary checks,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while making efforts to get everyone to their destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority,” the statement added.