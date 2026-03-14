The Brave Rescue: Deepika Adhana’s Heroic Mission To Bring Back 169 Indians From UAE

Faridabad: As tensions between Iran and Israel escalated, the skies grew heavy with the ominous sight of fighter jets and missiles. Fear spread across the region, and many nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the war zone. In the midst of this turmoil, a 23‑year‑old woman embarked on a mission that demanded extraordinary courage. Before leaving, she told her mother words that cut deep: “Mom, I don’t know if I will return, but I have to go.”

That young woman was Deepika Adhana, a daughter of Faridabad, Haryana. While the Gulf countries braced under the shadow of conflict, Deepika, an Air India Express pilot who risked her life to carry out a vital rescue mission. She successfully brought home 169 Indian passengers stranded in the UAE. Even more remarkably, the mission was executed entirely by an all‑female crew led by Captain Jaswinder Kaur, alongside Deepika and four other women.

On March 6, at around 10:15 AM, Deepika received an urgent message: she had to fly to Ras Al Khaimah for the rescue. The assignment had originally been given to her friend, but the duty was suddenly reassigned, leaving Deepika only two hours to prepare. Anxiety loomed large, yet her sense of responsibility outweighed her fear.

When the aircraft landed at 2:00 PM, the airport was eerily silent, stripped of its usual bustle. By 3:30 PM, the plane lifted off for Delhi with 169 Indians on board. Mid‑flight, a tense moment arose when the aircraft briefly lost contact with Air Traffic Control. The sudden silence sparked concern among passengers, but communication was quickly restored, bringing relief to all.

Finally, as the plane touched down at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the passengers’ eyes brimmed with gratitude and joy. They had returned home safely, thanks to the bravery and determination of a young pilot who chose duty over fear.

WATCH | Faridabad: Middle East Situation: Faridabad Woman Pilot Deepika Adhana Rescues 169 Indians From UAW | Visuals & Bite







