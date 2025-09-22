Air India Express Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit Mid-Flight, Arrested on Landing

Mumbai/Varanasi: A passenger on board a Varanasi-bound Air India Express flight from Bengaluru on September 22 approached the cockpit entry area mid-air while looking for the lavatory, the airline said in a statement on Monday.The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation into the incident is on.

"We are aware of reports of an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised," Air India Express said in a statement.

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation, the airline said. In Varanasi, officials said CISF personnel detained a man and his eight companions as soon as their aircraft landed and handed them over to the local Phoolpur police.

SHO Praveen Kumar Singh said the man had attempted to open the cockpit door during the flight. "He was arrested on landing and handed over to us. All nine persons, residents of Bengaluru, had come to Varanasi for pilgrimage. They are being interrogated, and further action will be taken based on findings," Singh added. Further legal proceedings are underway.