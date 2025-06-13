Air India Crash Is One Of The Darkest Days In Tata Group's History: Chairman

New Delhi: Tata Group chairman Mr N. Chandrasekaran has termed Thursday’s Air India crash as one of the darkest days in Tata Group's history and a very difficult moment.

"Why this routine flight turned into a calamity is something trained investigators will help us understand when their work is complete. Once we have verified facts, we will be transparent in our communication about how this tragedy took place," Mr Chandrasekaran said in an emotional letter to all group employees.

“What occurred yesterday was inexplicable, and we are in shock and mourning. To lose a single person we know is a tragedy, but for so many deaths to occur at once is incomprehensible…Words are no consolation right now, but my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the people who died and were injured in the crash. We are here for them… We built this group on trust and care. It is a difficult moment, but we will not retreat from our responsibilities, from doing what is right. We will carry this loss. We will not forget…Tata Group will not retreat from its responsibilities, from doing what is right even though it is a difficult time,” Mr Chandrasekaran wrote.

He added ever since Tata group took over Air India, ensuring the safety of its passengers was its first and foremost priority and "there was no compromising on it."

The chairman further said that right now, the group's very human instinct is to look for explanations that make sense of the calamity and that there was plenty of speculation all around. "Some of it may be right, some of it may be wrong. I want to urge patience," he said.

Air India CEO Mr Campbell Wilson said Air India will be fully transparent in the investigations surrounding the tragic incident. The CEO, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad said the airline is devastated by this loss and grieve for those affected, their families and their loved ones. He added that Air India’s advanced team of nearly 100 caregivers and 40 engineering staff are in Ahmedabad. He added the airline’s technical team is now helping at the crash site and caregivers are providing support to families of the victims.

“This morning, I visited the crash site and was deeply moved by the scenes. I also met key stakeholders in the government and assured them that Air India is committed to full cooperation with those working on the ground and to the investigations. We know the investigations will take time, but we will be fully transparent and will support the process for as long as it takes. Air India will continue to do everything we can to care for those affected by this tragedy and to uphold the trust placed in us," he said. He mentioned that the Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore compensation to families of persons who lost their lives in plane crash.