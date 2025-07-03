Air India Cancels Delhi-Washington Flight Due To Technical Issue

New Delhi: Air India cancelled its New Delhi to Washington DC flight on Wednesday after a technical issue during a routine stopover in Vienna led to extended maintenance work, an airline spokesperson said.

The onward Vienna-Washington segment was cancelled, and all passengers were disembarked in Vienna.

The disruption also led to the cancellation of the return flight AI104 from Washington, DC to Delhi via Vienna. Air India stated that affected passengers have been rebooked on alternate services or offered full refunds, depending on their preferences.

"Flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington, DC. on 2 July 2025 made a planned fuel stop in Vienna. During routine aircraft checks, an extended maintenance task was identified, which required rectification before the next flight and, thus, additional time for completion," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

"Due to this, the Vienna to Washington, DC leg was cancelled, and passengers were disembarked. Passengers eligible for visa-free entry or those with valid Schengen visas were provided with hotel accommodations in Vienna until the next available flight. For those without entry permission, accommodations are being arranged, pending immigration and security clearances by Austrian authorities. Consequently, flight AI104 from Washington, DC, to Delhi via Vienna was also cancelled, and the affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Delhi or offered full refunds based on their preferences," the airline added.

The disruption also led to the cancellation of the return flight AI104 from Washington, D.C. to Delhi via Vienna. Air India stated that affected passengers have been rebooked on alternate services or offered full refunds, depending on their preferences.

Air India deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains committed to prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew, said Air India Spokesperson.

The airline emphasised that the decision was made in line with its "voluntary enhanced pre-flight safety checks" initiative, part of its broader efforts to ensure operational safety and minimise last-minute inconveniences.

Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express operate over 1,100 flights daily, flying more than 150,000 passengers. The airline acknowledged challenges due to factors like airspace closures, airport curfews in Europe and East Asia, and air traffic congestion.Air India earlier had announced that it would voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks and temporarily reduce services to uphold its commitment to safe operations. This will improve stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers.

However, despite all efforts, due to extraneous factors such as the closure of certain airspaces, night-time curfew at several airports in Europe and East Asia, air traffic congestion and unforeseen operational issues, certain flights get delayed or cancelled. We notify passengers ahead of time to reduce inconvenience in case of planned delays or cancellations, but sometimes, certain challenges lead to last-minute disruptions, the airline said.