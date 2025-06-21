Air Crash: DGCA Directs AI To Remove 3 Officials For Lapses In Rostering

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to remove three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering, citing serious lapses. The aviation regulator has also instructed the airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against the officials without delay and submit the inquiry outcome within 10 days. This move follows the recent Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

In addition, the DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to Air India for violating Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms during its Bengaluru-London flights on May 16 and 17, where the crew’s duty time reportedly exceeded the 10-hour regulatory limit.

Responding to the DGCA’s directive, Air India released a statement on Saturday acknowledging and complying with the order. "In the interim, the company’s Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," the airline said.

According to the DGCA order, “Repeated and serious violations, voluntarily disclosed by Air India, reveal instances where flight crew were scheduled and operated despite lapses in licensing, rest, and recency requirements.” These violations came to light during a post-transition review of Air India’s shift from the ARMS (Airline Resource Management System) to the CAE Flight and Crew Management System.

While the DGCA acknowledged Air India's voluntary disclosures, it flagged "systemic failures in crew scheduling, compliance monitoring, and internal accountability." The regulator expressed concern over the absence of strict disciplinary measures against officials directly responsible for the lapses.

The DGCA noted these officials were involved in “serious and repeated lapses,” including unauthorised and non-compliant crew pairings, violations of mandatory licensing and recency norms, and systemic failures in scheduling protocols and oversight. They are to be reassigned to non-operational roles and barred from any position involving direct influence over flight safety or crew compliance until further notice.

The regulator also warned Air India that any future violations in crew scheduling will attract strict action, including possible suspension of licenses and operational restrictions.

The DGCA's latest action comes at a time when Air India is under heightened scrutiny following the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash last week.



The regulator added that the accountable manager failed to ensure compliance with operational norms and has given Air In the show-cause notice, the DGCA stated: "During a spot check, it was observed that the Accountable Manager of Air India operated two flights from Bengaluru to London (AI133) on May 16 and 17, 2025, both of which exceeded the stipulated flight time limit of 10 hours," in violation of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR Section 7, Series J, Part III). The regulator added that the accountable manager failed to ensure compliance with operational norms and has given Air

India seven days to explain why action should not be taken for these violations.

The three officials removed from scheduling responsibilities are:

· Choorah Singh – Divisional vice president

· Pinky Mittal – Chief Manager, DOPS crew scheduling

· Payal Mehta – Crew scheduling planning



