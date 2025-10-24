Air Chief Stresses Modernising Military Training

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday emphasised the need for transforming military training to keep defence forces adaptable, efficient and combat-ready in the face of evolving "global threats" and technologies.He presided over the Training Command Commanders' Conference 2025 held at Headquarters Training Command (HQ TC) Bengaluru on October 23 and 24.

According to an official statement, the conference was attended by commanders of all the training establishments under Training Command. The conference focused on an array of issues, including transformation of training philosophy, modernisation of infrastructure and alignment of instructional practices with the evolving operational needs of the Indian Air Force, it stated.

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) reviewed the performance of all the training establishments, commending the notable achievements and identifying key areas for improvement."

In his keynote address, the CAS commended the Training Command for its continued commitment to excellence and emphasised that transformations in military training are vital to ensure that defence forces remain adaptable, efficient and combat ready in the face of evolving "global threats" and technologies, it said.

As part of the event, the CAS also presented trophies to the stations in recognition of outstanding achievements in operations, maintenance and administration. The 'Pride of the Training Command' trophy was awarded to Air Force Academy, the statement added.