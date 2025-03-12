AIMIM to Contest All Seats in 2026 West Bengal Elections

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced that it will contest all seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that the state’s Muslim population now exceeds 40%.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Tuesday, AIMIM spokesperson Imran Solanki declared the party’s full-fledged electoral entry into West Bengal. “We are here to make a big announcement. We fought in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. Now, in Bengal, we will fight from all seats,” he stated.

Solanki also highlighted AIMIM’s growing support in the state, referring to the party’s performance in the last panchayat elections. According to him, the party secured 60,000 votes in Malda, 25,000 in Murshidabad, and between 15,000 to 18,000 votes in other regions, indicating a significant voter base.

During the press briefing, the party outlined its political agenda, emphasizing issues concerning Muslims, Dalits, and tribals. AIMIM leaders stated that their focus would be on social justice, political representation, and economic upliftment for marginalized communities in West Bengal.

A senior party leader noted that the announcement was made on the instructions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, highlighting the party’s intent to expand its footprint in Bengal’s political landscape. The party also discussed its future strategy to strengthen its presence ahead of the elections.

The AIMIM’s decision to contest all seats is likely to impact West Bengal’s political dynamics, particularly in districts with a high Muslim population, where it could emerge as a challenger to established parties like TMC, Congress, and the Left.

Political analysts suggest that AIMIM’s entry could lead to a fragmentation of Muslim votes, potentially influencing electoral outcomes. However, AIMIM maintains that its goal is to provide a strong political alternative for the underrepresented communities in the state.