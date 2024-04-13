AIMIM Public Meeting on April 19, Asad to File Nomination on the same Day

Hyderabad:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will hold the first public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls in Bahadurpura on April 19. He will file his nomination papers the same day.



Holding door-to-door campaigns in Hashamabad, Takbeernagar and Al Jubail Colony near Falanuma palace, Owaisi met people and addressed them at street corners in his ‘paidal yatra.’ He refuted the comments by Congress leader Feroz Khan that there is an understanding between the Congress and the AIMIM and said he did not have any alliance with any party.

He said the AIMIM had entered into an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Apna Dal (K) and National Uday Party (NUP). The new front, called Puchchra, Dalit, Muslim (PDM), and will contest 35 Lok Sabha seats. The AIMIM also extended support to AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as it refused to ally with the BJP.

On the charge of his BJP rival K. Madhavi Latha that largescale bogus votes were enrolled in Hyderabad, Owaisi said it was the Election Commission that monitors inclusion and deletion of votes. “There is no role of AIMIM or myself and their charge is targeting and abusing the role of the Election Commission,” he said.

On the advisory issued by the Centre against travel to Iran and Israel, Owaisi on his `X’ account expressed concern over the India-Israel agreement and welfare of Indian workers being sent to Israel.



