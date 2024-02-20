AIMIM Leader Stopped From Visiting Communally Sensitive Area in Mumbai

Mumbai: Despite being almost a month since the violence erupted at Mira Road, the atmosphere in the city refuses to calm down. The Mumbai police on Monday detained former legislator and AIMIM leader Waris Pathan when he was trying to go to Mira Road.

The police issued notice under section 148 of the CrPC to Pathan, who was reportedly on his way to meet the Police Commissioner to submit a memorandum against those who have given hateful speeches.Pathan said he had informed the police about his visit to Mira Road, but he was denied permission and detained at Dahisar check naka, which is Mumbai’s border. “I had informed the police that I would go to Mira Road on February 19 but I was not given permission and they are not allowing me to go there,” he said.In another post, he wrote, “I was to meet the commissioner of police to submit a memorandum against people who are giving hate speeches. And creating communal disturbances. But I’m arrested.”Communal clashes broke out in Mira Road ahead of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram idol held in Ayodhya on January 22. The situation became tense further when Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh announced that he is going to take out a rally in Mira Road on February 25. However, he cancelled his plans saying the rally has been postponed to February 25.