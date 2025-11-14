AIIMS-Delhi Designated As WHO Network Site For Pandemic Preparedness

NEW DELHI: AIIMS, Delhi has now become one of the WHO global network sites for pandemic preparedness and emergency response under the Global Influenza Surveillance And Response System (GISRS).

The World Health Organisation (WHO), during the Covid crisis, had started the global network of Unity Study sites which conducts investigations and studies rapidly in the event of a pandemic, or epidemic of an emerging or re-emerging pathogen.

The network will ensure response readiness for rapid evaluation of critical tools to supplement routine surveillance systems to address specific questions, particularly in the early stages of a pandemic or an epidemic, Dr Puneet Misra, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS, said.



