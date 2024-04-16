AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Saves Life Of 1.1-kg Newborn Suffering From Rare Duodenal Atresia

In a remarkable display of medical prowess, the department of paediatric surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar has achieved a monumental success by saving the life of a 1.1 kg low-birth weight newborn afflicted with duodenal atresia, an exceptionally rare condition.

The infant, whose name is being withheld for privacy reasons, was born at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar prematurely with duodenal atresia, a congenital anomaly characterized by a blockage in the first part of the small intestine known as the duodenum.

This condition, occurring in approximately 1 in 10,000 live births, poses a significant threat to the newborn's life if not promptly addressed.

Upon admission to AIIMS Bhubaneswar Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the baby was in critical condition, battling not only the challenges of prematurity but also the life-threatening complications associated with duodenal atresia. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the team of dedicated paediatric surgeons, Dr Bikasha Tripathy, Dr Subrat Sahoo, Dr Aditya Manekar; under the leadership of the Head of Department, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, swiftly devised a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to the fragile state of the newborn.

"The case presented a unique set of challenges due to the extreme prematurity of the baby coupled with the complexity of duodenal atresia," stated Dr Manoj Mohanty. "However, we were determined to provide the best possible care and outcomes for the baby."

The surgical intervention involved delicate procedures aimed at correcting the obstruction in the duodenum and restoring the normal flow of nutrients through the digestive tract. Despite the inherent risks associated with operating on such a fragile newborn, the surgical team demonstrated exceptional skill and precision throughout the procedure.

Following the successful surgery, the newborn was closely monitored in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) a team of neonatology doctors, led by Dr Tapas Som, Dr Pankaj Mohanty, Dr Jagadish Sahoo, Dr Tanushree Sahoo; provided round-the-clock care to ensure the baby's stable recovery. Despite initial concerns regarding post-operative complications, the infant exhibited remarkable resilience, surpassing all expectations with each passing day.

"We are thrilled to report that the newborn has responded exceptionally well to treatment and is making steady progress towards recovery," remarked Dr Manoj Mohanty. "This case serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team and the unwavering determination to overcome even the most challenging medical obstacles."

The successful outcome of this complex case has not only brought immense relief to the newborn's family but also garnered widespread recognition for the Department of Paediatric Surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. It underscores the pivotal role of specialized paediatric care in saving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society. A similar case, 1.1kg premature baby with jejunal atresia was successfully managed by the same team a few weeks ago.

According to experts, duodenal atresia is a congenital condition where the duodenum is narrowed or blocked. This blockage keeps liquids and food from passing through the stomach into the rest of the intestine.