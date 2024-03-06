Traditionally, the process of obtaining tissue samples and their analysis has been time-consuming, often taking up to five days. With this new technology called 'VivaScope', AIG Hospitals offers a solution that accelerates the diagnosis process, enabling real-time treatment planning and enhancing patient outcomes.

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy hailed the significance of the technology, emphasising its ability to provide immediate tissue sections during endoscopy, thus expediting assessment and treatment decisions, particularly crucial in urgent cases such as GI cancers.

Key advantages of instant digital pathology include rapid diagnosis, fresh tissue examination without lengthy procedures, remote access for pathologists, enhanced surgical workflows, and applications in research and education.

AIG Hospitals director Dr G.V. Rao highlighted the transformative impact of 'VivaScope' on endoscopic surgeries and GI cancers, stressing its ability to improve surgical outcomes and streamline diagnosis processes. “VivaScope also facilitates the storage and sharing of high-resolution images, ensuring consistent diagnoses and enabling collaboration among healthcare professionals, even in complex cases,” he said.

AIG Hospitals director of pathology Dr Anuradha said such pathology can reshape medical practices worldwide, "empowering clinicians to make informed decisions right in the operating room”.



