AIG Hospitals Achieves Another India First with Hemospray

A pioneer in easing gastric-related ailments, AIG Hospitals, ranked among the world’s gastrointestinal centres of excellences, has come up with the country’s first-ever hemospray, the state-of-the-art technology that stops upper gastrointestinal bleeding in less than 10 minutes, and significantly reduces the risk of death.

The first use case of hemospray in India was performed successfully by Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy and Dr. Mohan Ramchandani on a 49-year-old female liver cirrhosis patient, who reported with complaints of black and tarry stools, an indication of active gastrointestinal bleeding.

The use hemospray would be in emergency situations, where even a resident doctor can use the device, stop the bleeding immediately and save the patient’s life,

Prof. James Lau from the Prince of Wales Hospital, Hong Kong, a pioneer in endovascular surgery for vascular diseases, who was present during the procedure, said “Hemospray has excellent application, especially for active bleeding cases and provides good primary control, and ensures better planning to rectify the cause of the bleeding.”

Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief of gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, said “We are entering a new era of endoscopic innovation and to provide optimal outcomes for our patients. In this regard, the transformative potential of hemospray, a mineral blend powder meticulously crafted for hemostasis (the process of stopping the bleeding). With its reassuring attributes of having no human or animal proteins, allergen-free formulation and metabolic inertness, this spray is a game-changer in ensuring both safety and efficacy during gastrointestinal interventions.”

