AICC High Command will Replace Revanth After LS Poll Results: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah claimed that the Congress leadership would not allow Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to continue in the post after June 4, once the Lok Sabha election results are declared.

He said Revanth Reddy was collecting `RR Tax’ (Rahul and Revanth Tax) at the behest of the party high command by squeezing the people. The Congress was using the money for its election campaign across the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Parade Ground here, in support of party Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar, and in Nizamabad for Dharmapuri Arvind, on Sunday, Shah assured that the BJP government at the Centre would ensure that the ‘corrupt ATM’ of the Congress would be devoid of any cash, if the Telangana people blessed the party with 12 Lok Sabha seats and an MLA from the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll.

Referring to a case filed against him by the city police after children were seen on the dais with him, Shah said that he will not cry like Revanth Reddy and that the case would be quashed in the High Court.

Asking the people to elect Etala Rajendar from Malkajgiri, who belonged to the BC community, Shah said that the BJP would remove Muslim reservations and extend the same to the BCs, SCs and STs. The Congress was rephrasing this message and indulging in a false campaign against him. The Modi government had not removed any reservations. It banned triple talaq, abrogated Article 370 and constructed the Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya.

“As long as Modi and BJP are in this country, no one can remove reservations,” he said.

Alleging that the “I.N.D.I alliance” was a group without any acceptable leader, Shah asked people to choose between the Congress, which had indulged in scams to the tune of `12 lakh crore, and Modi, who had not faced a single corruption charge in his 10-year stint as Prime Minister nor when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans at the border, while Rahul Gandhi goes on a jolly trip to Bangkok, unable to bear the rising temperatures,” he mocked.

Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad, Shah said that the Modi government would root out Naxalism. It had checked Pakistan-sponsored terror incidents. After the surgical strikes, Pakistan had realised that it was Modi and not Manmohan Singh who was in power in Delhi.

Charging the Congress and BRS with adopting vote bank politics, Shah said that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, the BRS and Congress, were known as the `ABC’ of Telangana and were busy in appeasement politics. The Congress government had not given permission for the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra to appease Owaisi, he said.

Reacting to the doctored video featuring him, Shah said that Delhi police would approach Revanth Reddy in this regard. “How can they spare you for releasing a fake video,” he wondered.

The Union home minister found fault with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks that people of the southern states were no way concerned about Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon people to elect Dharmapuri Arvind from Nizamabad for the second time in order to strengthen Modi’s leadership. Arvind had pursued the matter with the Prime Minister and secured the Turmeric Board for Nizamabad, he said. He said that the BJP-led Centre would establish a bidi workers hospital in Nizamabad and also reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory.