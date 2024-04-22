Top
Home » Nation

AICC Announces Candidates for Nine MP Seats in Andhra Pradesh

Nation
DC Correspondent
21 April 2024 6:37 PM GMT
AICC Announces Candidates for Nine MP Seats in Andhra Pradesh
x
AICC Announces Candidates for Nine MP Seats in Andhra Pradesh (-By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: AICC has in its latest list on Sunday announced the names of Congress candidates who will be contesting from nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal released the list for AP as well as Jharkhand states.

The constituencies and names of Congress candidates are Srikakulam Dr. Pedada Parameswara Rao, Vizianagaram Bobbili Srinu, Amalapuram-SC Janga Goutham, Machilipatnam Gollu Krishna, Vijayawada Valluru Bhargav, Ongole Eda Sudhakara Reddy, Nandyal Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, Anantapur Malikarjun Vajjala, and Hindupur B.A. Samad Shaheen.


aicc aicc candidates Congress candidates ap congress 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X