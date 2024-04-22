AICC Announces Candidates for Nine MP Seats in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: AICC has in its latest list on Sunday announced the names of Congress candidates who will be contesting from nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal released the list for AP as well as Jharkhand states.

The constituencies and names of Congress candidates are Srikakulam Dr. Pedada Parameswara Rao, Vizianagaram Bobbili Srinu, Amalapuram-SC Janga Goutham, Machilipatnam Gollu Krishna, Vijayawada Valluru Bhargav, Ongole Eda Sudhakara Reddy, Nandyal Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, Anantapur Malikarjun Vajjala, and Hindupur B.A. Samad Shaheen.



