Hyderabad: The Atal Incubation Centre at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) has entered into a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, to equip the newly established Centre for Innovation with advanced technological tools and instruments.

Dr Madhusudhana Rao, CEO of AIC-CCMB, said that as a major hub for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology startups, the goal is to cultivate an environment ripe for innovation. The equipment provided by Thermo Fisher includes the CellInsight CX7 LZR Pro High Content Screening Platform, the KingFisherTM Flex automated nucleic acid purification system, the EVOSTM M7000 imaging system, along with essential laboratory freezers, refrigerators, and thermal cyclers. These tools are designed to enhance capabilities in drug discovery, research, and development within molecular and cell biology domains.