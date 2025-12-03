AI Tools Used in Paddy Procurement to Safeguard Farmer's interest: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha food and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the state government has taken “all necessary steps,” including use of Artificial Intelligence-tools, to make the current kharif paddy procurement season smooth, transparent and farmer-centric. Countering allegations raised in an adjournment motion by BJD legislator Pramila Mallick, the minister asserted that procurement is progressing within stipulated timelines and that farmers are receiving their payments promptly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Patra said the government had initially opened registrations for farmers between July 9 and August 19, but later extended the deadline to August 25 to include growers who faced difficulties completing the process. He underlined that registrations have gone up this year, with 19.68 lakh farmers enrolled for kharif procurement, surpassing last year’s figure. “Along with the input subsidy of Rs 800, a farmer receives Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy. This reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests,” he said.

A review meeting held by the minister on March 10 had revealed that around 70 lakh tonnes of paddy had been procured from 15.65 lakh registered farmers, with over Rs 21,000 crore transferred directly to their bank accounts during the previous kharif marketing season.

Although unseasonal rains caused some initial delays this year, Patra said the process has since stabilised. So far, 2,94,569 tokens have been issued to farmers for selling their paddy at designated procurement centres (Mandis). He strongly denied Opposition claims that farmers were being forced to wait for days or faced hardship at procurement points.

In a significant technological push, Patra said the government has deployed 303 AI-based grain analysers at Mandis to eliminate the notorious “Katni-Chhatni” practice—where 5–10 kg of paddy per quintal would be deducted on grounds of moisture content. To further support farmers, especially those bringing Non-Fair Average Quality (non-FAQ) paddy, the government has installed 140 modern grain cleaners so that their produce can be upgraded and sold at Fair Average Quality rates.

Switching to consumer protection, the minister revealed a sharp escalation in enforcement against traders manipulating weights and measures. Over the last two years, 3,12,326 inspections were carried out, resulting in 10,756 cases being registered. Of these, 153 cases specifically involved cheating in weights and measurements. The crackdown has yielded fines amounting to Rs 3.11 crore, including Rs 23.51 lakh for weight-related fraud alone.

Patra said the figures underscore the government’s dual focus—protecting farmers through a more efficient procurement system and shielding consumers from unfair trade practices.