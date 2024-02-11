AI to Play Key Role in Judiciary, Says SC Judge

Anantapur: Supreme Court judge Ahsanuddin Amanulla on Saturday observed that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in judiciary to solve cases in future.

He made the comment while addressing a workshop organised by Anantapur Bar Council for young advocates at the auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur.Supreme Court judges Prashanth Kumar Mishra and S.V. Bhatti, apart from Ahsanuddin Amanulla, were the chief guests at the workshop.Justice Amanulla told the young lawyers that artificial intelligence will be helpful to them in providing justice to people in the coming days.Referring to pressures that the judiciary faces, he stressed on the need to tackle the situation for providing justice to the poor victims.The Supreme Court judge underlined the scarcity of good lawyers, even as many law colleges exist in the country.AP High Court judges Akula Venkataseshasai, V. Durgaprasad, K. Suresh Reddy. Dr K. Manmatha Rao, K. Sreenivasa Reddy and B. Syamasundar, Chennai Bar Council vice chairman S. Prabhakaran, AP Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao, and Anantapur District and Sessions Judge G. Srinivas were present on the occasion.