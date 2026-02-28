AI-Powered Traffic Management Plan Underway For Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is developing a comprehensive traffic management plan powered by artificial intelligence to address the city’s mounting traffic congestion and enforcement challenges.

Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister for Information Technology Minister, announced in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday that a high-level meeting will soon be convened to review the framework and implementation of this technology-driven initiative.

The announcement followed concerns raised by several MLAs regarding the deteriorating traffic situation across various pockets of the city.

MLA Murji Patel highlighted severe bottlenecks in Andheri, while MLA Aslam Shaikh pointed to a rise in accidents caused by motorists driving against the flow of traffic on one-way streets.

Further grievances were aired by MLA Varun Sardesai regarding gridlock in Bandra East, specifically naming the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Kala Nagar, and the Western Express Highway. MLA Dilip Lande also flagged persistent congestion issues in the Chandivali area.

Responding to these issues, Mr. Shelar informed the House that the matter had already been discussed during a recent District Planning Committee meeting, and that “clear instructions have been issued to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for immediate action.”

The minister noted that the shift toward AI integration follows directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis aimed at streamlining urban mobility. Beyond technological interventions, the government is also tackling the physical obstructions on Mumbai’s roads.

Adv. Shelar assured the Assembly that the removal of abandoned and scrap vehicles remains a priority, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) having already initiated clearance operations. He added that the upcoming review meeting would formally incorporate the specific suggestions provided by the city’s legislators to ensure a localised approach to the crisis.