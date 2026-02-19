AI Has Potential To Unlock New Scientific Discoveries: Pichai

New Delhi: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday described artificial intelligence (AI) as ushering in an era of ‘hyper progress’, with the potential to unlock new scientific discoveries and help emerging economies bypass traditional development stages. “No technology has made him dream bigger than AI, highlighting its transformative potential across science, education, and economic growth,” Pichai said while speaking at the AI Impact Summit here.

Recalling his previous announcement, Pichai also said that Google would build four new subsea fibre optic cable systems between India and the United States, positioning the project as a cornerstone of broader AI and digital infrastructure expansion. He also outlined an ambitious vision for AI, calling it the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes and urging governments, companies and institutions to pursue the technology boldly and responsibly.

“It is the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes, we are on the cusp of hyper progress and new discoveries that can help emerging economies leapfrog legacy gaps. But that outcome is neither guaranteed nor automatic. To build AI that is truly helpful for everyone. We must pursue it boldly, approach it responsibly and work through this defining moment together,” he said.

Pichai said Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as part of its previously announced $15 billion infrastructure investment in India. “The facility will house gigawatt-scale compute capacity and a new international subsea cable gateway, aimed at expanding jobs and AI access across the country,” he said.

“Technology brings incredible benefits, but we must ensure everyone has access to them. We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide. That means investing in compute infrastructure and connectivity," he said, citing the Vizag investment as well as those in countries like Thailand and Malaysia.

“We're also building a vast network of subsea fiber optic cables, including four new systems between the US and India, as part of our America-India connect initiative.

AI will undeniably reshape the workforce, automating some roles, evolving others and creating entirely new careers. 20 years ago, the concept of a professional YouTube creator didn't exist and today there are millions around the world,” he added.

Pichai also said AI is being deployed across healthcare, agriculture and language inclusion initiatives, citing partnerships in El Salvador to expand access to AI-powered medical diagnosis and in India, where AI-driven monsoon forecasts were delivered to millions of farmers. “We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide," he said, stressing the importance of expanding compute infrastructure and connectivity globally.