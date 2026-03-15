AI Generated Alerts To Prevent Tiger Attacks Near Pench

Mumbai: In a major boost to man-animal conflict resolution, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based early warning system to track the movement of big cats has been activated in three locations in Nagpur’s rural belt near the Pench Tiger Reserve. The advanced system will soon be expanded to 40 sensitive locations.

In a statement, the state government informed that a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) based warning system successfully alerted residents of Pipariya village, near Deolapar, about a tiger lurking in the vicinity. “The system, a joint initiative by the Nagpur Rural Police and the Forest Department, provided a timely warning on Thursday night, allowing villagers and forest officials to take immediate precautions,” the statement said.

The technology, developed by an organization called Marvel, operates through two sophisticated methods. First, it uses bio-acoustics to listen for the specific alarm calls of prey animals like monkeys, sambar, and peacocks that naturally signal the presence of a predator. Second, it utilizes bio-visual sensors via high-capacity cameras to physically identify tigers or leopards. Once a predator is detected through sound or sight, the AI analyzes the data and sends an instant alert to the mobile phones of forest officers and local villagers.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar said that the project was prompted by 15 fatal attacks in the district over the last three years. “These tragic incidents often led to significant public anger and law-and-order challenges. By using AI, we hope to prevent such deaths and maintain peace in tribal-dominated areas,” he added.

According to the government, the system is currently active at three locations and it has successfully issued two predator alerts in just the last four days. Following the success in Nagpur, expansion plans are already in motion for the Navegaon-Nagzira and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserves, with a formal agreement already signed between the Forest Department and Marvel. Nearly 40 sensitive villages in the Pench wildlife and regional sectors are scheduled to have the system fully operational by April 15.