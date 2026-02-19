AI Cannot be Left to Whims of a Few Billionaires: UN chief
Speaking at a global AI summit in India, the UN chief called on tech tycoons to support a $3 billion global fund to ensure open access to the fast-advancing technology for all.
UN chief Antonio Guterres warned technology leaders Thursday of the risks of artificial intelligence, saying its future cannot be left to "the whims of a few billionaires".
( Source : AFP )
