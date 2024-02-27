AI can Revolutionise Drug Discovery, R and D, Manufacturing: E and Y Report

H yderabad: Generative AI has potential to revolutionise drug discovery, R&D, good manufacturing practices (GMP) and reinforcing supply chains, said an EY Parthenon (EY-P) report titled, ‘From volume to value: Indian pharma’s transformation with data and AI’.



Released at the BioAsia 2024 event, the report signifies a shift in the Indian pharma landscape, where data and artificial intelligence converge to unlock unprecedented possibilities. India is poised to lead pharmaceutical advancements, driving innovation, and fostering a resilient ecosystem for the benefit of global industry, it said.

“GenAI is revolutionising the health sciences sector in India. In the realm of patient care, it is empowering patients to better manage their condition. Larger gains are to be witnessed in areas such as R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain management. While we celebrate the gains, it is imperative to underscore the importance of data governance and management, data privacy

and compliance with regulatory requirements, said Suresh Subramanian, partner and national life sciences leader, EY Parthenon India.

The report highlighted that AI emerged as an efficient alternative to traditional screening methods, offering a transformative tool with the potential to significantly impact drug development. Indian companies have started experimenting with large language models . Gen AI is accelerating drug discovery, revolutionising clinical trials, and guiding scientists in the development of new drugs for cancer, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, fibrosis, and others.

By leveraging Gen AI, the report said, industry can construct a robust innovation pipeline, report early stage development cost savings, and detect failure early on. GenAI can contribute to target identification, predicting drug target interactions, compound generation, pharmacology analysis, drug formulation design, and safety monitoring.