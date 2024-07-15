AI Cameras to Monitor MLAs' Attendance in Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: The monsoon assembly session began in Vidhana Soudha of Bengaluru on Monday and the legislators' attendance will be monitored through Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed in the Vidhana Soudha.

Speaker U.T. Khader said the installation of AI cameras in Vidhana Soudha will help monitor attendance of MLAs during the session. Their movements such as the entry they made to the assembly and their exit will be caught on camera. “AI cameras will help how long an MLA was in the session,” he said.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a renovated west entrance at Vidhana Soudha on Monday. The renovated west entrance is made of Indian Rose Wood and handcrafted.



After the inauguration of the decorated and renovated west entrance, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over the inauguration of the renovated west entrance. Minister for Home Dr G Parameshwar, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Minister for Tourism and Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil, Minister for Rural Development Priyank Kharge and others were present.