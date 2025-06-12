Ahmedabad Airport Suspends All Flights After Crash

Ahmedabad: All flight operations have been temporarily suspended at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here following the crash of an Air India flight to London.Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, on Thursday, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport.

"As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice," a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said in a statement. The airport has advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport.