Ahmedabad Airport Resumes Operations After Tragic Plane Crash

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has resumed normal operations, hours after a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff.

Ahmedabad Airport operational. — PIB Civil Aviation (@Pib_MoCA) June 12, 2025

The crash, which involved Flight AI171 carrying 242 people, led to a temporary shutdown of all flight services as rescue and emergency teams worked at the site. "Flight operations have now resumed," the ministry said in an official statement.

Authorities had earlier sealed roads leading to the airport and suspended services to ensure swift rescue operations. Investigation into the crash is ongoing, with multiple agencies involved. The tragedy has prompted expressions of condolences and support from leaders, officials, and citizens across the country.



