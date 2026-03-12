Ahead of PM Tour, SPG Reminds WB Govt of Blue Book

Kolkata: In wake of the controversy over the protocol breach during President Droupadi Murmu's West Bengal visit, the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is entrusted for the Prime Minister's security cover, has advised the Mamata Banerjee government and central agencies to abide by the union home ministry’s ‘Blue Book’, which contains VVIP mandatory security, protocol and reception guidelines, during PM Narendra Modi's tour to the state this weekend.

In a confidential communication, a senior SPG official stated, “It is requested that all provisions of Blue Book may kindly be adhered to and necessary directions may be conveyed to concerned authorities. Deployment of SPG ASL Officer(s) and advance team will follow. This is, however, by way of advance information for planning necessary security arrangements in connection with the above visit.”

The message was addressed to a dozen key officials including state chief secretary, state director general of police and additional director of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau. According to plans, Mr Modi is scheduled to fly from New Delhi to Hasimara air base in Alipurduar on Friday afternoon. He will then take off from there for Kokrajhar in Assam. The PM will however return to Bengal on March 14, flying from Silchar Airport to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon.

From the city airport, Mr Modi will land in a chopper at Race Course and reach nearby Brigade Parade ground by road to lay the foundation stones of many central infrastructure and transport projects worth Rs 18,680 crores at an event ahead of the Assembly Election here. The PM will later address a BJP rally, marking the culmination of ‘Parivartan Jatra’, at another venue there before returning to Delhi in the evening.