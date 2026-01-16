Ahead Of PM Modi's WB Tour, Didi Attacks EC, BJP On SIR, Riots

Kolkata/New Delhi: A day before Prime Minister embarks on a two-day visit to West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee renewed her attack on the Election Commission (EC) over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list and accused the BJP of triggering riots with the help of a central agency in the state.

The Trinamul Congress also laid the foundation stone of Mahakal Temple in Siliguri in North Bengal to woo the Hindu voters in the region that has witnessed growth of the BJP in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. She informed that the construction work on 17.41 acres of land at Lakshmi Township in Matigara would be completed in two-and-half years.

Targeting the EC on the SIR before flying to Siliguri, Ms Banerjee alleged on Friday, “School level Madhyamik Examination certificates are accepted everywhere to verify the date of birth. Suddenly after two months, voters are told to open new chapters as these certificates will not be accepted. Even Aadhaar Cards are not being accepted despite a Supreme Court order.”

She claimed, “In Malda, 90,000 people from a community have been served summons. In many districts, tribals’ names have been excluded and have been called. No one has been spared. Where will common people go? Domicile certificates, which are registered and accepted everywhere, are not being accepted in Bengal.”

Sending a message to the central poll body, she argued, “Who will conduct the polls? EC, BJP and union home minister? Then, one per cent voting won't happen. A case is underway at the court which will decide about it. What is allowed in other states is not allowed here. Will the EC decide nobody is around when BJP is around? What is this nuisance going on? Maintain the dignity, impartiality and tradition of the chair. People will respect you then.”

On the violence at Beldanga in Murshidabad over a local migrant worker's death in Jharkhand, the TMC chief pointed out, “A migrant worker was lynched in Bihar. There have been daily attacks on the migrant workers in the Double Engine government states. You know who instigated it. Friday is Jumma, a holy day for the minorities.”

She added, “When people went to offer Namaz, some people made provocations for their political interests. A deliberate attempt is underway to trigger riots in Bengal. This is the plan of BJP. And they are at it. A Govt of India agency is behind it. I condemn it. Minorities’ grievances are justified. I'm also aggrieved. They can't be excluded. This is however happening like it did with Adivasis, Matuas, Rajbanshis. Still, I request all to stay calm. We are with you, taking up the matter. An investigation is on.”

The CM observed, “BJP can't fight for votes. That's why they are resorting to such plots. They are making loot, spreading jhoot. This is happening in Bengal and no other state. Mamata Banerjee is ready to give her life. So she doesn't care about such threats of going to jail. She only cares for people. I was born out of a fight. I will die fighting.”

Meanwhile Mr Modi will undertake a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal from Saturday. He will reach Malda in the afternoon and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crores, including flag-off first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati.

In the evening, the PM will participate in “Bagurumba Dwhou 2026”, a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati. On Sunday, he will perform Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-Laning of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 crores and will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains.

Later Mr Modi will launch various development projects worth more than Rs 830 crores at Singur in Hooghly of West Bengal. These are the foundation stone laying of the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, including an Inland Water Transport terminal and a Road Over Bridge and launch a state-of-the-art Electric Catamaran in Kolkata.