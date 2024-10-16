Ahead of Diwali, Chhattisgarh govt hikes DA for employees by 4 pc

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees will be increased by 4 per cent, taking it to 50 per cent of the basic salary.



The decision will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh state government employees and the hike will be effective from October 1 this year, officials said. As the Diwali festival is approaching, the government has decided to increase DA by 4 per cent, bringing it at par with the central government, Sai told reporters here. Earlier in March this year, the Sai government hiked the DA by 4 cent, bringing it to 46 per cent of the basic pay.



