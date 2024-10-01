Agniveer Scheme Stealing Pension of Jawans: Rahul

New Delhi: The battle for Haryana heated up with Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hitting the poll-bound state on Monday. Addressing separate rallies, the Congress siblings kept the main focus of the attack on the rising unemployment across the country, particularly in Haryana. Both the Gandhis held the ruling BJP “responsible" for unemployment in the country.

Mr Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working for industrialists as he targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over issues like the Agnipath scheme, farmers’ welfare and unemployment.

Addressing a rally in Naraingarh in Ambala district ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, he said the fight was between the ideologies of the Congress and the BJP. He asserted that the Congress would form a government in Haryana and bring about change.

“On the one hand there is justice (Congress) and on the other (BJP) there is injustice,” he said.

Mr Gandhi claimed that money keeps flowing into the account of industrialist Gautam Adami "like a tsunami" while the common man struggles. He also touched upon the party's poll promises, which include a legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey, monthly Rs.2,000 to every woman and gas cylinders for Rs.500, if voted to power.

Lashing out at the BJP on the Agniveer issue, Mr Gandhi said, “It is not the Agniveer scheme, it is a way to steal the pension of jawans, it is just that. A jawan gets a pension for life. An Agniveer will not get a pension. This means money has been snatched from their pockets. Where does this money go? It goes into Adani's pocket. Companies from Israel and the US make weapons and Adani puts his company label on them and then the Indian Army buys from Adani Defence. Adani makes money half of which is given to a political party and money is spent on Mr Modi's marketing.”

Mr Gandhi was joined by his sister and party leader Priyanka and senior leader K.C. Venugopal at the rally. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his bete noire and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja were also present at the rally as the Congress sought to present a united face amid sharp attack from rival parties, including the BJP, over reports of infighting in its Haryana unit.

As the rally concluded, Mr Gandhi ensured that all leaders on the stage, including Ms Selja and Mr Hooda, raised their hands together in a show of unity.

Ms Vadra, the Congress general secretary, targeted the BJP government in Haryana, saying those who talk about "changing" the Constitution and "insult" the people of the state must be ousted from power.

In her first poll rally for the October 5 polls, Ms Vadra tore into the BJP over the lack of jobs in the state and the wrestlers' protest, among other issues.

“The time has come that you carefully use your votes, a right given by the Constitution. If today you get divided and if any party tries to divide you and if you fall for their tricks then you will not get your honour back,” she said.

Striking an emotional chord by mentioning the wrestlers’ protests and the now repealed farm laws, Ms Vadra alleged that the BJP has "insulted" people at every level.

“Farmers, jawans and sportspersons kept the honour of the country... Haryana's children, sisters and elderly people protect the country's honour every time,” she said.

Attacking the saffron party over the now-repealed three farm laws, Ms Vadra said, “You held a protest against them and you got teargas shells and lathis. You were not heard.”

On the wrestlers' issue, the Congress general secretary said, "They play in the Olympics and they do so much hard work. What was done to them? They were forced to sit on roads. The prime minister did even spare even five minutes to meet them," she said.