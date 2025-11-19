Agniveer Jashanpreet Singh Dies During Training at Ramgarh Cantonment

Ramgarh: An Agniveer died at the Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh Cantonment during physical training, Army officials said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Agniveer Jashanpreet Singh (21), a resident of Lohgargh village in Firozpur district, Punjab. The recruit was undergoing his routine physical training at the Punjab Regimental Centre when he complained of breathlessness, officials said.

"On Tuesday, the 21-year-old recruit complained of breathlessness and was immediately administered first aid before being evacuated to Military Hospital Ramgarh. Unfortunately, he lost consciousness en route," the Army said in a statement. Despite the administration of intravenous adrenaline, intubation, intravenous fluids, and other supportive measures, the medical team was unable to revive Agniveer Jashanpreet.

The Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. All necessary support and assistance are being extended to the family, the Army said. The Indian Army salutes the courage and dedication of Agniveer Jashanpreet Singh and deeply mourns the loss of a brave soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.