After Victory in Bihar, BJP Plans Massive Pre-poll Blitzkrieg In West Bengal

NEW DELHI: After securing a landslide win in the recently concluded Bihar elections, the BJP has planned a massive pre-poll blitzkrieg in neighbouring West Bengal. The saffron party has planned over 12,000 meetings and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address at least half a dozen rallies in the run-up to the announcement of dates for the 2026 Assembly polls.

“Besides Mr Modi’s rallies before the poll dates, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders will also hit the ground to connect with the electorates,” a senior party leader said.

Apart from these major rallies, over 12,000 meetings, both big and small, will be held over a month from now as part of the BJP’s outreach at the grassroots to break the stranglehold of the ruling Trinamul Congress, he said.

The elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in March-April next year. Aiming to reach out to every voter with the party’s vision of a development-orientated West Bengal, each of the over 12,000 meetings will cover clusters of seven to eight polling booths as part of the BJP’s bid to maximise its outreach at the micro level.

The mass campaign at the “shakti kendras”, clusters of five to seven polling booths, will be held between 5 pm and 7 pm, where local as well as state BJP leaders will address the people. The month-long exercise is set to commence soon and will continue till January 15.

Post the booth-level meetings, Assembly-wise public gatherings will be addressed by state and central leaders, including MPs and MLAs, as the BJP is expecting to ramp up momentum in electoral fervour as the polls approach following the announcement of the election dates by the Election Commission, a senior leader said.

Besides pitching for the party’s promise of good governance and a corruption-free administration, the BJP campaign will also amplify public discontent with the ruling TMC, party leaders said.

Through the mass campaign, the BJP is also seeking to resonate with the dissatisfaction of the common people with the TMC government in the state and also capitalise on the anti-incumbency factor to boost the party’s poll prospects. The party will highlight how it can provide an alternative government, promising good governance through a clean track record of governments at the Centre and in several states.

The TMC has been ruling West Bengal since May 2011 and the BJP has been seeking to dent its bastion through successive Assembly and parliamentary polls with mixed success in the past elections.