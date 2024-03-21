After Uddhav’s Aurangzeb Jibe, BJP Says People Will Teach Him Lesson

Mumbai: The BJP on Thursday retorted at Uddhav Thackeray for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb saying the people of the country will give a befitting reply to such attacks on the PM. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said calling Mr. Modi Aurangzeb is anti-national.

Speaking in Buldhana in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Thackeray had said that Modi and union home minister Amit Shah act in an Aurangzeb attitude. “Both the leaders want to loot Maharashtra, sell Mumbai and finish off Marathi people. They split the Shiv Sena as the party was getting into their way,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut too likened PM Modi to Aurangzeb. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Maratha empire, was born in Maharashtra, Aurangzeb was born in present-day Gujarat, he said.

“There is a place called Dahod (in Gujarat) where Modi was born, Aurangzeb was also born there. So this Aurangzebi attitude is marching towards Maharashtra from Gujarat and Delhi, and also against the Shiv Sena and our self-respect. Don’t say Modi has come, say Aurangzeb has arrived. We will bury them,” Raut said.

Commenting on it, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya hit out at Sena leaders for “abusing” the prime minister. “INDIA bloc leaders have been abusing the PM and this shows that they have lost the battle and they are trying to divert attention,” he said.

Shinde said that comparing PM Modi with Aurangzeb was unfortunate and anti-national. “I will say that the INDIA bloc is completely broken and the poison they are spewing against PM Mod is clearly visible,” Shinde said.

The CM while addressing party leaders said that it’s very unfortunate that PM Modi who has given a new dimension to the country, a new height, fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir is being compared with Aurangzeb adding it’s an insult to the country.