After SC Blow, Didi Hikes DA But Makes Panel to Decide Dues' Pay

Kolkata: Within hours of a landmark Supreme Court order to the West Bengal government on Thursday to clear its employees’ outstanding dearness allowance (DA) by March 31, chief minister Mamata Banerjee hiked the DA by four per cent but left it to a panel headed by state chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty to take a call on the arrears' release.

State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the DA hike while presenting a vote-on-account, the Trinamul Congress’ last budget ahead of the Assembly Election, at the House in the afternoon following the SC judgment which the BJP MLAs celebrated as a victory as it brought a huge relief to the state government employees over their long dues.

Later Ms Banerjee said, “We are yet to get the order copy. Let us study it because the committee, which passed the order, included three SC judges and an official of the CAG. There was no representation of the West Bengal government in it. We have to study it and consult with lawyers. We have set up a five-member committee led by the chief secretary to decide the next course of action.”

She added, “They will study and review it. Time has been given till May before which our committee will discuss it. We will follow what it says.” Ms Banerjee also claimed that only her government employees have been getting pension and cashless medical benefits among all the states. “Tell me how much will I save if I don't pay them their pension? What will they do if they don't get it?” she wondered.