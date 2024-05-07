After Modi's Odisha victory target, BJP lines up CMs, Union ministers to campaign in state

Bhubaneswar: Having set a target to form its own government in Odisha on June 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a campaign blitzkrieg in Odisha, involving top central leaders of the party and some of its chief ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Monday addressed two poll rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur, will again arrive in the state on May 10 to hold a roadshow in capital city Bhubaneswar.

The roadshow will be held between Mastercanteen Square and Vani Vihar at 6 pm.

On Wednesday, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo will canvas for the party candidates in different parts of the state. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will arrive in the state on Thursday to add further momentum to the campaign programme.

Rajnath is also scheduled to hold a public meeting in Rayagada on Wednesday.

The Chhattisgarh CM is scheduled to address public meetings in Nabarangpur and Koraput. Similarly, the Assam CM will address three public meetings in Malkangiri, Chitrakonda and Khallikote.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and “Dream Girl” Hema Malini are most likely to campaign in the state in the third week of the current month, party sources said.

According to BJP state vice president Golak Mohapatra, Gadkari will address a public gathering in Puri for party’s Lok Sabha candidate Dr Sambit Patra and the assembly nominees.

“Gadkari ji will explain reasons why a double-engine government is needed in Odisha which lacks basic development due to non-cooperation of BJD, there have been hindrances in the development of highways,” said Mohapatra.

“At his Berhampur and Nabarangpur poll rallies, PM Narendra Modi has clearly explained how a government after staying in power for so many years failed to provide basic amenities, including drinking water to its people in Odisha. Hence, the Prime Minister asserted that there is a need for a BJP’s double-engine government to speed up developmental works here,” added Mohapatra.

The BJP leader added, “Modi also stated that the governance in Odisha is now in the hands of a non-Odia. To ensure that PM Modi’s statements reach the grassroots level, top leaders of the party are visiting the state to highlight the developments that have taken place in other parts of the country and the states that have double-engine government.”

On BJD’s ‘day dreaming” jibe at PM Modi’s claim that the BJP will form its own government on June 10, Golak Mohapatra said, “The BJD leaders should step outside and get the real glimpse of how their development of the Modi government has reached the poor. BJD has misled, and cheated people in the name of development.”

“The PM has announced the oath-taking ceremony of a BJP government in Odisha as he strongly perceives a change in the state,” said Mohapatra.